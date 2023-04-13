Durham police charge 3 teens with murder of 23-year-old on Hillsborough Road

Durham police arrested three teenagers on murder charges in connection with a homicide on a heavily trafficked area of Hillsborough Road last month, according to a news release Thursday.

Police said they are looking for a fourth suspect.

Mario Canseco Lopez, 23, of Durham was found shot March 14 around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Cole Mill Road. Lopez was pronounced dead at the hospital that night.

Three teens are in police custody. Their names were not released due to their age:

A 17-year-old and 15-year-old both were charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Another 15-year-old was charged with second-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting took place in an area that’s home to a Cook-Out, Domino’s Pizza and several other shops.

Police roped off the scene for several hours. A gray car was seen crashed in the laundromat’s parking lot with one of its doors open.

Police released photographs Thursday of a fourth suspect and asked for the public’s help locating him.

Police Chief Patrice Andrews said earlier this year that Durham’s children being involved in shootings keeps her up at night.

“I am concerned about the gun violence and the fact that these kids are getting younger and younger, and the amount of trauma that they are living with,” she told reporters in February.

There were 24 juveniles shot either fatally or non-fatally in Durham in 2022, according to year-end Durham Police Department crime statistics. Of those victims, 17 of them were between the ages 16 and 17.

Three teens were arrested in a March 14, 2023 murder on Hillsborough Road in Durham, but police are still looking for a fourth suspect.

If you recognize this person or have any information about the incident, you may contact Investigator L. Sprinkle at 919-560-4440 ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers can remain anonymous.

Reporter Aaron Sánchez-Guerra contributed to this report.