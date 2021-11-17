Durham Police charge drivers after woman killed while helping car crash victims

Two people have been charged for their roles in an accident that led to a Good Samaritan being fatally struck while helping victims of a car crash, Durham police said Wednesday.

Jasmine Harbison died early Nov. 10, after she and her boyfriend stopped on South Miami Boulevard to help people inside a Chevrolet Equinox flipped on its side.

She was standing beside the overturned car when 2010 Chevrolet SUV struck her about 2:30 a.m. Harbison died at the scene, according to officials.

Alicia Cagle, a Durham woman who police say was driving the SUV, has been cited with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said in a news release.

Makala Mcclees, the driver of the overturned Equinox, has been cited with driving while impaired, making an unsafe movement and failing to yield the right of way.

Police had previously said Mcclees, a Roxboro resident, collided with a Nissan Maxima while pulling out of a parking lot.

Harbison, a 29-year-old Raleigh woman, worked as a hairstylist and had a knack for helping others, The News & Observer reported. She had an 11-year-old daughter.