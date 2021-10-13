Durham police charge man with murder in Hardee Street killing

Police have arrested a man in the fatal shooting of another man in a Durham parking lot earlier this month.

Bashir Amir Perry, 31, has been charged with killing Aaron Dwayne Reese, 33, who was found shot to death on Oct. 2.

Perry was arrested Tuesday in Hillsborough, and is being held without bail in the Durham County jail.

The shooting took place in a parking lot on Hardee Street, where Reese was found just after 6 p.m. inside of a car, The News & Observer previously reported.

He was one of five people shot in three days that weekend.

As of Oct. 9, 34 people had been fatally shot in Durham this year, according to police data.