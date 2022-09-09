Durham police charge suspect with murder in August shooting on Hillsborough Road

Durham police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of 41-year-old Derek Sterling, authorities said.

Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham has been charged with first-degree murder in Sterling’s death.

Lt. Quincey Tait, a spokesperson for Durham police, said officers were dispatched to Hillsborough Road on the evening of Aug. 30. They discovered a man, later identified as Sterling who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, Tait announced Johnson is being held in the Durham County jail without bail.

According to court records, Johnson has previously faced multiple assault charges dating back to 1991.

Police are asking anyone with information in this case to contact Investigator J. Sokal at 919-560-4440 ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at 919- 83-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.