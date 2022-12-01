Durham police charge wrong man with murder. Now one of their own is under arrest.

The Durham District Attorney dropped murder charges against a man accused of fatally shooting another man after Durham Police learned he wasn’t a suspect in the crime after all.

Instead, police have arrested one of their own employees and charged him with the murder.

Durham Police said Thursday that Marcus Keith Anthony Woods, 27, of Durham is charged with the murder of 25-year-old Tyler Young. He is a non-sworn employee of the Durham Police Department, according to a news release.

On Nov. 22, Young was shot near the 300 block of Gary Street in Durham. After police responded about 11:45 p.m., he was transferred to the hospital, but later died of his injuries.

The same day, police arrested Kenneth Dewayne Cates, 51, for the murder, based on “an independent eyewitness investigation,” police said Thursday. However, police soon learned that Cates “was not in fact the suspect in the homicide,” according to a release.

“Upon realization that Mr. Cates was not in fact going to be the suspect, investigators proactively contacted the Durham County District Attorney’s Office to have the charges dismissed and Mr. Cates released from jail,” a statement from police said.

Police said he was released from the Durham County Jail within 24 hours of his arrest.

One week later, on Nov. 30, Woods was taken into custody and charged with Young’s murder.

Durham Police have not yet specified Woods’ role in the department or his current employment status.