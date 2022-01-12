Durham police fatally shoot man assaulting Circle K clerk, chief says

Officers shot and killed a person who was attacking a Circle K store clerk early Wednesday morning, according to Durham police.

At around 3 a.m., officers responded to the reported of a suicide in progress on Fayetteville Road, said Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews at a press conference.

The front door was locked, and after officers forced their way inside they “observed an assailant violently assaulting the store clerk with a sharp object,” Andrews said.

The officers fired shots which fatally struck the assailant, she said.

The store clerk suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. Officers suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene.

The State Bureau of Investigations and the Durham police department will conduct an investigation, which is standard for such incidents.

“We do not know how many shots were fired. We do not know where the assailant was struck,” Andrews said. “We also at this point do not have any information surrounding the entire incident. “