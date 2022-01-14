Durham police name man fatally shot by officer in reported attack on Circle K clerk

Durham police on Friday identified a man fatally shot by an officer as he reportedly attacked a gas station clerk as 51-year-old Charles Piquet of Chapel Hill.

The two officers who responded to the Circle K convenience store early Wednesday morning were identified as R.V. Gamboa and B.N. Vasquez, according to a new release.

The release did not provide the condition of the 31-year-old clerk that police say was being attacked.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to a reported suicide in progress at the convenience store on N.C. 54 in southern Durham.

Officers were told a man was cutting himself inside the store, according to a previous news release.

The front door was locked. Officers forced their way inside and “observed an assailant violently assaulting the store clerk with a sharp object,” Andrews said.

The officers fired shots which fatally struck the assailant, she said.

The store clerk suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. Officers suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene.

The State Bureau of Investigations will investigate the case, while the Durham Police Department conducts an internal investigation, which is standard procedure when police officers shoot someone.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigations are ongoing, which is also protocol.

3 fatal shootings this month

The shooting was one of three fatal shootings by law enforcement officers in the Triangle this month.

On Tuesday, a Raleigh police officer fatally shot José Daniel Argueta Turcios after a crash on Interstate 440.

On Jan. 4, Durham County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot 28-year-old woman Stephanie Wilson in Bahama after they say she failed to drop a shotgun she repeatedly pointed at them.