Durham police investigate a fatal shooting after a man was killed near downtown

Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man died early Saturday morning near downtown.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert between Mallard Avenue and Neville Street at 1:32 a.m. The area is off North Elizabeth Street.

They found a man suffering a gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Durham police have not identified the man, and as of Saturday afternoon, there is no clear motive for the shooting.

This is the third fatal shooting in Durham in two days after two people were killed within minutes of each other on Aug. 31. The first happened at the intersection of Holloway and Brye streets. The second was on North Miami Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Durham Investigator L. Sprinkle at 919-560-4440 ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Shootings in Durham in 2023

As of Aug. 19, a total of 128 people had been shot in the city this year, 25 of them fatally.

According to police data, in the second quarter of 2023, there were 466 shooting incidents in Durham. The police department describes shooting incidents as an event “reported to police involving the criminal discharge of a firearm, and does not include accidental or self-inflicted shootings.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.