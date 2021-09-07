Durham police investigate fatal shooting of 52-year-old man in car

The Durham Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that fatally wounded a man while he was inside of a car.

The shooting took place just before 12:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Holloway Street and Hardee Street, the department said in a Tuesday news release.

Officers found Bryant Bennett, a 52-year-old man, lying shot beside a car.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said Bennett appeared to have been shot while inside the vehicle, and that it did not seem to be a random shooting.

The News & Observer has asked Durham police whether a suspect or motive has been identified, and for more information about how the shooting took place.

No charges have been filed, according to the news release.

As of Aug. 14, 158 people had been shot in Durham this year — 26 fatally, according to police data.

While the number of people shot was down from 183 as of the same date in 2020, deaths were up from 20.

At that point in 2019, 103 people had been shot, 21 fatally.

Police have asked those with information about the Sunday shooting to call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29330 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. Those who provide information leading to arrests in felony cases can earn cash rewards and callers do not have to identify themselves.

