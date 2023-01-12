Durham police investigate ‘officer-involved shooting’ on S. LaSalle Street

Durham police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on LaSalle Street near the Durham Freeway.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the Police Department said the non-fatal incident occurred in the 300 block of South LaSalle Street.

The area is close to Duke University Medical Center.

Police did not say when the shooting happened or release information about who was shot. Police typically use the phrase “officer-involved shooting” when an officer fires their weapon.

Residents in the area can expect traffic and bus delays during the morning commute.

Officers are still on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more developments.

https://www.facebook.com/TheDurhamPolice/posts/pfbid0Nar9vrKeVob1kLjGLWVoE2zXR4Y1aXY1BX1bcYPZN9h9nNYqnLCMXsk7XS2o2Gdsl