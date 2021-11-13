Durham police investigating after 1 man found dead, 2 men seriously injured in shooting

One man is dead and two men are seriously injured after a shooting Friday night, Durham police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting 11:18 p.m. They found two men who had been shot in a vehicle in the 1000 block of Drew Street, said Lt. Jackie Werner of the Durham Police Department.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Werner said in a news release.

A third man who also had been shot was found nearby, according to the release. He was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Investigator Mitchell 919-560-4440, ext. 29335, or submit an anonymous tip to Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards for information that leads to felony arrests, and callers do not have to identify themselves.