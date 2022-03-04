Durham police investigating after 3 people stabbed at NC 54 nightclub

Durham police are investigating after stabbings sent three men to the hospital early Friday morning, one with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to a stabbing call shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of East NC 54, according to a news release.

They found three stabbing victims, all males.

All three men were taken to a local hospital. One had life-threatening injuries, the other two with injuries that police said appeared to be non-life-threatening.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported that stabbings occurred at the 9ONE9 nightclub.

Police released no other information.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.