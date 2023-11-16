Durham police investigating after fatal shooting near MacDougald Terrace

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near the MacDougald Terrace public housing complex on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1300 block of Wabash Street at around 6:45 p.m and found a man injured by gunfire, according to a news release.

The man, Jeremiah Issac Williams II, 19, of Durham, died from his injuries after being hospitalized.

The location of the shooting is west of the campus of North Carolina Central Univeristy.

Later Wednesday night, police responded to a second shooting on the same street, but no injuries were reported, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

No suspects have been detained yet in the death investigation.

2023 shootings in Durham

Fewer people have been shot and survived in Durham this year than in the past two years.

But more people have been shot and killed so far in 2023 in Durham than in 2022 and 2021.

Thirty-seven people have been fatally shot in Durham this year, according to the most recent Durham police statistics.

A total of 169 people were shot in general so far in 2023, compared to 211 total last year.