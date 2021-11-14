Durham police investigating fatal shooting on Lednum Street

A man injured in a shooting in Durham early Sunday has died, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of Lednum Street, north of Interstate 85, shortly after 1:30 a.m., Lt. Jackie Werner of the Durham Police Department said.

Upon arriving, they found a man lying outside who had been shot, Werner said in a news release.

The man, whose name and age were not provided, was taken to a hospital where he died a short while later, according to the release.

An investigation is ongoing, Werner said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Investigator Brinkley at 919-560-4440, ext. 29322, or Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards for information that leads to felony arrests. Callers do not have to identify themselves.