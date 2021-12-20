Durham police investigating new homicide as Bull City’s record death toll mounts

Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man found shot in the 1200 block of Morning Glory Avenue died at the hospital.

Officers responded to the shooting call east of downtown shortly after 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male, whose name has not been released. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

As of Nov 13, 243 people had been shot in Durham this year, 38 of them fatally. That compares with 276 people shot by the same date last year, when 25 people were fatally shot.

All told, the Bull City has seen at least 46 homicides this year, more killings than in any year since 1995, the last year for which records are readily available.

To cope with an ongoing officer shortage, new Police Chief Patrice Andrews is putting officers from specialized units on patrol starting Jan. 1.

The new homicide also comes after police received a report of gunfire at The Streets at Southpoint in southern Durham on Sunday afternoon, No officers heard shots, and no suspects or victims were found, but police said in a news release they do not think it was a random act.

On Black Friday, three people were injured by gunfire at the mall and three more hurt in the melee as panicked shoppers rushed for the exits. Police have not announced any arrests in the incident, which they say stemmed from an attempted robbery outside stores on the second level.

Anyone with information in Sunday evening’s shooting is asked to call Investigator M. Adams at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29546 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.