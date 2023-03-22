Durham police investigating killing near middle school Wednesday morning

Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting that has put a nearby school on alert Wednesday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., the Durham Police Department tweeted that a homicide investigation is underway near the intersection of Hudson Avenue and North Buchanan Boulevard, just a few hundred feet from Brogden Middle School.

The Durham Police Department is investigating a homicide near the intersection of Hudson Avenue and N Buchanan Boulevard. Currently Brogden Middle School is on secure status while police investigate. We will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/cM7wD9hQNi — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) March 22, 2023

Police have not identified the victim or said if anyone else was injured.

There have been nine fatal shootings in Durham, as of March 4, nearly twice the five fatal shootings recorded by the same date in each of the two previous years, according to police statistics.

Brogden was briefly put on secure status Wednesday morning, meaning students and staff could move about the school but no one could enter or exit.