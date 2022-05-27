Durham police investigating after man found fatally shot in crashed car

Durham police are investigating after a man who was fatally shot crashed his car Thursday afternoon.

The police department said they responded to a vehicle crash in the 800 block of South Street, not far from West Lakewood Avenue. When they arrived, they found the man who had been shot was dead.

Police did not provide further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J.L. Kellar at 919-560-4440, ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers can remain anonymous.