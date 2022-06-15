Durham police investigating after man found shot to death on US 15-501

Durham police say a man was killed on U.S. 15-501 Tuesday night when he was shot from another car.

Police responded to the shooting on U.S. 15-501 North near Pickett Road and found the man shot inside a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates the man was traveling northbound on the highway when shots were fired from another car also traveling north, according to a Durham Police Department news release.

Police did not release the dead man’s name or any other details of their investigation, such as whether investigators think the occupants of the two cars knew each other or whether it was a possible road rage incident.

The investigation closed that section of the highway for what was expected to be several hours.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator M. Adams at 919-560-4440 ext. 29546 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Please return for a fuller report.