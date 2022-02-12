Durham police investigating after man found fatally shot on Calvin Street

Durham police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Calvin Street in eastern Durham shortly after 4 a.m., where they found a man who had been shot, police said in a Saturday morning news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Neither his name nor age have been released.

An investigation is underway.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Investigator A. Bongarten at 919-560-4440, ext. 29529, or Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards for information that leads to felony arrests, and callers do not have to identify themselves.