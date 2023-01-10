Durham police investigating shooting, car crash at American Tobacco Campus downtown

Durham police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting incident and car crash on the American Tobacco Campus downtown.

In a news release, police said the shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Blackwell Street, which is a block up from the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Two men in a stolen a car shot at two other men who were walking in front of 120 Vivian St., the release said. That’s the block where the Durham Performing Arts Center is located.

The men crashed the car into a planter on the sidewalk outside Bella Trio Studio Salon and fled on foot, according to police.

No injuries were reported, but the the driveway in front of Tobacco Road Sports Café remained closed Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting does not appear to have been a random incident, police said in the release.