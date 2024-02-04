Durham police investigating three deaths in a hotel room near Research Triangle Park

Durham police officers are investigating the deaths of three men at a hotel near Research Triangle Park — but they say they do not suspect foul play.

Officials received a call reporting a cardiac arrest at the Extended Stay America Select Suites at 4610 S. Miami Blvd at 10:16 a.m. Sunday, according to Shiquita Dancy, a police department spokeswoman.

When police arrived, they found four adult men in a hotel room. Three of the men were dead, Dancy said in an email Sunday. Officials transported the fourth man, who was in critical condition, to a local hospital. Police have not yet identified the men.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and foul play is not suspected at this time. The investigation remains active and additional information will be released at the appropriate time,” Dancy wrote.

Dancy did not immediately respond to a follow-up asking why investigators did not suspect foul play.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Investigator D. Bussell at 919-560-4582 ext. 29254 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers allows tipsters to remain anonymous while collecting cash rewards if their information leads to arrests in felony cases, Dancy wrote.