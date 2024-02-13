Durham police issue endangered alert for missing minister and community activist

The Rev. Melvin Whitley, a Vietnam veteran who has worked for many years to help people in Northeast Central Durham, may now need the public’s help.

The Durham Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Alert for the 75-year-old Whitley, who was last seen around 1 pm Monday on North Elizabeth Street.

North Carolina developed the alert to quickly find people with cognitive impairment who need protection from potential abuse or other physical harm, neglect or exploitation.

Whitley was last seen wearing a brown long-sleeve shirt, black jacket, tan pants, and tan shoes, according to the alert. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 262 lbs. and has brown eyes, and short black hair.

Whitley is a minister and longtime community activist. In a 2009 interview he told The News &Observer he returned from Vietnam in 1969 and battled drug addiction and post traumatic stress syndrome.

He campaigned that year for chair of the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, saying he wanted to work on dilapidated housing, drugs and illiteracy. He lost to Lavonia Allison, the political group’s longtime leader who had been chair since 1997.

Whitley is also a former officer in the Durham County Democratic Party.

If you see him, call 911 or the Police Department’s front desk at 919-560-4427.