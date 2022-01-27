Durham police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that injured pregnant woman

Durham police issued a warrant Thursday for a 26-year-old man believed to have been the driver responsible for hitting a car driven by a pregnant woman earlier this month and fleeing from the scene.

Devon Jarandz Edwards faces charges of felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury, reckless driving to endanger, speeding, driving with a revoked license, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed, the Durham Police Department said in a news release.

The accident occurred Jan. 8. Police previously said 18-year-old Heven Zariah Rooks, of Durham, was driving north on South Briggs Avenue in a 2013 Nissan Sentra when she was struck head-on by a 2002 Cadillac Escalade.

Rooks, who was eight months pregnant, was taken to Duke hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said earlier.

Police said Edwards was driving the Escalade 62 mph in a 25 mph zone at the time of the crash.

Police also issued a warrant against a second person, 33-year-old Teresa Christy Hooker, who faces charges of felony accessory after the fact and filing a false police report.

Neither Edwards nor Hooker have been arrested, police said.

The collision also caused damage to a Nissan Maxima and a Chrysler 200 that were parked on South Briggs Avenue, according to police.

After fleeing the scene, the driver of the Escalade struck and broke two power poles on South Driver Street before abandoning the SUV a short distance away on East Peabody Street, police previously said. The abandoned SUV found by a patrol officer a short time later.

Edwards also faces a charge of hit-and-run involving property damage for the damaged utility poles, police said Thursday.

As of Thursday, Rooks’ condition was not known. Earlier this month, Rooks’ father told WRAL that she had given birth to her baby.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either person is asked to call 911 or Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards for information that leads to felony arrests, and callers do not have to identify themselves.