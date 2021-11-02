Durham police say perfume thief has nabbed $90,000 in fragrances. Have you seen him?

Durham police say they’re looking for a man they suspect of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in fragrances during the past several months.

Now they’re asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Police say the unidentified man has stolen more than $90,000 in fragrances from Ulta Beauty stores in Durham and nearby areas over the last eight months.

Police released a series of photos of a man walking through Ulta stores, including some with him carrying what appears to be boxes of fragrances. In all of the photos, he is wearing different baseball hats and masks; some of the face coverings are traditional surgical masks while in two photos he wears a neck gaiter.

Anyone who may have seen the man or has information about the thefts should contact Investigator Smith at 919-560-4583, ext. 29366, or Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards for information that leads to felony arrests, and callers do not have to identify themselves.