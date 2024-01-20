Durham police take ‘person of interest’ into custody in homicide investigation

Durham police investigating a homicide took a person of interest into custody Saturday.

Officers were called to the 5300 block of N.C. 55 around 2:30 on a frigid Saturday afternoon, according to a news release. The stretch of highway, near Kit Creek Road, is lined with offices and self-storage buildings.

Police described the incident as “isolated” and did not identify the victim or the person they detained. They declined to release further details.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Investigator Sokal at 919-560-4440, ext. 29238, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards and allows callers to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. We will post updates as we learn more.