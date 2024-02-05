Durham police release video clips to help find man accused of shooting 8-year-old girl

Durham police are asking the public for help finding a shooter that seriously injured an 8-year-old girl last month.

The victim is currently recovering from life-threatening injuries in a hospital after the shooter fired into a home around 8 p.m. Jan. 18.

A man was seen on security camera footage standing outside the residence on the 800 block of Liberty Street and firing a gun at it several times. Police released two short video clips Monday in hopes of someone identifying him.

The 8-year-old girl is the first child shot in Durham this year, according to police statistics.

There were 35 children and teens 17 or younger who were shot in Durham in 2023.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about the shooting incident is asked to call Investigator L. Sprinkle at 919-560-4440 ext. 29248.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.