Durham police search for missing UNH student

Dec. 4—Durham police are looking for a University of New Hampshire student reported missing after a night of drinking.

According to a news release from the Durham Police Department, Vincenzo Lirosi, 22, was reported missing after he did not make it back to his Woodman Road apartment early Saturday morning.

Police describe Lirosi as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, last seen wearing a Patriots sweatshirt and khaki pants. He was not carrying a phone or identification, police said.

Police ask anyone who has seen Lirosi or who knows where he is call 911 or contact the Durham Police Department at 603-869-2324.