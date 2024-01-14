Durham Police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit and run. Here’s what they know

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Saturday night in Durham.

According to the Durham Police Department, a man crossing Holloway Street just after 8 p.m. Saturday was hit by a car and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver fled the crash and was believed to have traveled east on Holloway Street.

The crash happened at the intersection of Holloway and Adams streets, east of Interstate 885.

Police are looking for a silver Chevrolet Cruze compact car, which they believe was involved in the fatal hit and run. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, Police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Durham investigator J.D. Colquitt at 919-560-4935 ext. 29450 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.