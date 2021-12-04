Durham police searching for missing student — helicopter deployed

DURHAM — Police were searching the town Saturday afternoon, hoping to locate a student who was reported missing.

Police Chief Rene Kelley said the person the department is seeking is a college-age man. His identity was not immediately released.

Kelley did not say if the man attends the University of New Hampshire in Durham.

"We are searching locations where we were told he might have gone," Kelley said. "We have Fish and Game officers out and state police with their canine units. We just put a helicopter out."

Kelley said more information will be released later in the day.

This story will be updated.

