Durham police searching for suspect who shot police dog in cemetery

Ashad Hajela
·1 min read

Durham police are searching for a suspect who shot a police dog during a chase.

They have closed off Anderson Street around Morehead Avenue as they search Maplewood Cemetery for the person who shot the trained police K9, WRAL reported

The Durham Police Department is holding a press conference about the incident this afternoon at 2000 Chapel Hill Road in the Food Lion parking lot.

The Police Department has nine police dogs with its Uniform Patrol Bureau and two are assigned to the Special Operations Division, according to the department’s website. The police canines are assigned to work with handlers and usually assist in tracking suspects, finding missing people, searching buildings and finding guns and drugs.

