Durham police seeking woman suspected in 4 bank robberies. Recognize her?
Durham police are looking for a woman they say robbed four banks in the last nine months.
The robberies occurred from October 2021 to this July, according to a Durham Police Department news release.
Each time, the robber handed a teller a note demanding money and left on foot with cash.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a short Black woman with a thin build. In each incident, the suspect wore sunglasses and a face mask, according to the news release. Police did not provide any other descriptive details.
Here are the robberies:
▪ Oct. 5, 2921 — SunTrust Bank in the 5700 block of Fayetteville Road was robbed at 9:46 a.m.
▪ October 23, 2021 — Wells Fargo Bank in the 4700 block of Hope Valley Road was robbed at 10:13 a.m.
▪ July 14, 2022 — First Citizens Bank in the 4000 block of North Roxboro Street was robbed at 1:54 p.m.
▪ July 19, 2022 —Truist Bank in the 5400 block of South Miami Blvd was robbed at 4:56 p.m.
All the incidents remain active investigations, police say.
They are asking the anyone with any information to contact Investigator J.S. Smith at 919-560-4440 ext. 29365 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.