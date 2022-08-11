Durham police seeking woman suspected in 4 bank robberies. Recognize her?

Durham police are looking for a woman they say robbed four banks in the last nine months.

The robberies occurred from October 2021 to this July, according to a Durham Police Department news release.

Each time, the robber handed a teller a note demanding money and left on foot with cash.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a short Black woman with a thin build. In each incident, the suspect wore sunglasses and a face mask, according to the news release. Police did not provide any other descriptive details.

Durham Police included this photo of a suspect who allegedly robbed four banks in Durham. The first one was in October and the most recent in July 2022. Durham Police Department

Here are the robberies:

▪ Oct. 5, 2921 — SunTrust Bank in the 5700 block of Fayetteville Road was robbed at 9:46 a.m.

▪ October 23, 2021 — Wells Fargo Bank in the 4700 block of Hope Valley Road was robbed at 10:13 a.m.

▪ July 14, 2022 — First Citizens Bank in the 4000 block of North Roxboro Street was robbed at 1:54 p.m.

▪ July 19, 2022 —Truist Bank in the 5400 block of South Miami Blvd was robbed at 4:56 p.m.

All the incidents remain active investigations, police say.

They are asking the anyone with any information to contact Investigator J.S. Smith at 919-560-4440 ext. 29365 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.