Durham police investigating after fatal shooting leads to crash on NC 55

A man was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon that resulted in a crash and shut down N.C. 55, Durham Police said.

Police say they received 911 calls about occupants of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle along the 4400 block of N.C. 55 shortly before 5 p.m.

The second vehicle crashed into other cars in a parking lot of a business, police said.

The car’s driver, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

The road was shut down in both directions near Meridian Parkway, not far from the Interstate 40 interchange, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J.D. Harris at 919-560-4440, ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases. The callers can be anonymous.