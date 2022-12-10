Durham police find victim of fatal shooting blocks away from where he was shot

Durham police found no victim early Saturday morning when they went to investigate a reported shooting in the 3200 block of Old Chapel Hill Road.

A short time later, however, a second report came in — of a man who had been hit by gunfire. They found the man in the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his wounds.

Police determined that he had been shot in the reported incident on Old Chapel Hill Road. The Durham police said it did not appear to be a random shooting, but released no further details as an investigation continues. They did not say how the man got to Chapel Hill Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J.D. Harris at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases. Callers can remain anonymous.