210 people were shot in Durham last year, but this crime is driving property-crime jump

Note: This is a developing story. We will update this story after Thursday’s City Council meeting.

Property crime in Durham jumped in 2023 as thieves made off with over twice as many stolen vehicles as the year before, according to a report going to city leaders Thursday afternoon.

Police Chief Patrice Andrews is scheduled to present the report to the Durham City Council during a meeting that begins at 1 p,m. Here are the highlights.

Property crimes increased. Property crimes overall were up by 19%, fueled by a more than doubling of stolen cars and trucks. Motor vehicle thefts jumped from 803 in 2022 to 1,885 in 2023, a 135% increase.

Violent crime decreased slightly. There was a 4% decrease in overall violent crime, though the city’s 49 homicides almost equaled the record of 50 set in 2021. There were 157 rapes reported to police, up 16% compared to 135 in 2022. Some of those rapes were from prior years but reported for the first time in 2023.

Overall, there were 210 people shot in Durham in 2023, 42 of them fatally, according to police statistics. That was down nearly 14% from the 243 shot in 2022, 40 of them fatally.

How many crimes are police solving?

Police made few arrests in car thefts and other property crimes. Clearance rates were higher for violent crimes.

Fewer arrests in property crimes. The rates for all property crimes decreased, with the biggest decrease in vehicle thefts from 8.7% to 2.5%.

Police cleared 72% of homicide cases, up 10% from 2022. The clearance rate for homicides was 62% in 2022. Six juveniles were charged with homicide in 2023, including one 14-year-old and three 15-year-olds, the report shows.

Police cleared 24% of reported rapes, up 2%. The clearance rate for reported rapes was 22% in 2022.

How many police vacancies are there?

The Police Department continues to deal with a chronic issue of short staffing among its sworn officers.

At year’s end, 404 sworn officer positions were filled out of 535 authorized positions , a 24% vacancy rate.

50 officers resigned, 22 retired and 11 were fired last year, the report states, slightly more resignations and terminations than the year before.