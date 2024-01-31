All Durham Public Schools bus routes covered day after driver shortage
Durham Public Schools confirmed that 11 schools will not operate Wednesday amidst an ongoing worker pay dispute.
Durham Public Schools confirmed that 11 schools will not operate Wednesday amidst an ongoing worker pay dispute.
College athletics sits in a sort-of purgatory — stuck, it seems, between archaic amateurism principles and a full-scale professional model.
Credit card fees can easily slip through the cracks. Here are eight of the most common types of fees.
The cuts will allow PayPal to “move with the speed needed to deliver for our customers and drive profitable growth,” CEO Alex Chriss said in the letter sent to employees.
Just 4% of CEOs surveyed ranked return to office at the top. Recruiting and retention are higher priorities.
Universal Music Group (UMG), the label representing artists including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, says that it'll pull its music from TikTok tomorrow at midnight after failing to reach a deal with the platform's parent company, ByteDance, over royalties. UMG won't seek to renew its current arrangement with TikTok, set to expire on January 31, and plans to cease licensing content to both TikTok and its music-focused service, TikTok Music. In a press release, UMG accused TikTok -- which reportedly made close to $20 billion in ad revenue last year -- of trying to build a "music-based business without paying fair value for [artists'] music."
A Microsoft manager claims OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 has security vulnerabilities that could allow users to generate violent or explicit images. The company’s legal team reportedly blocked Microsoft engineering leader Shane Jones’ attempts to alert the public about the exploit.
Tennessee was fined $8 million in July for violations that happened under former football coach Jeremy Pruitt.
CEOs from some of the biggest social platforms will appear before Congress on Wednesday to defend their companies against mounting criticism that they have done too little to protect kids and teens online. The hearing, set to begin at 10 a.m. ET, is the latest in a long string of congressional tech hearings stretching back for years, with little in the way of new regulation or policy change to show for the efforts. The Senate Judiciary Committee will host the latest hearing, which is notable mostly for dragging five chief executives across the country to face a barrage of questions from lawmakers.
PayPal has begun company-wide layoffs, according to multiple reports, including an article published by The Information. It is not yet clear at the time of writing how many people will be affected by the job cuts but one source told TechCrunch it was expected to be in the “thousands.” Update: PayPal shared a letter that President and CEO Alex Chriss sent to employees today, confirming that 9% of staff would be affected by the job cuts "through both direct reductions and the elimination of open roles over the course of the year."
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. In a conversation with Bill Gates on the Unconfuse Me podcast, Sam Altman confirmed an upcoming release of GPT-5 that will be "fully multimodal with speech, image, code, and video support."
Microsoft is the latest company to announce a major round of layoffs in its gaming division. It's cutting around 1,900 workers from its Xbox, Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax (aka Bethesda) teams.
League 42 is now raising funds for a new sculpture.
SaaS needs a new data system. Co-founded by Sriram Subramanian, the former head of cloud engineering at Confluent, and Gwen Shapira, the former engineering lead for the Kafka team at Confluent, Nile is building this new data solution with built-in support for multi-tenancy as its core primitives. "While my team built the multi-tenant product for Confluent, it didn't dawn on me that this is something that every SaaS in the world is multi-tenant, everyone needs to handle multi-tenant data -- and we have to keep building these things from scratch because there is no existing system that does it," Shapira told me.
We asked working-class voters what they want from the nation's leaders. Here's what they told us.
GBK Collective's recent research found that around half of potential car buyers are looking at EVs, but cost and other issues remain big questions for shoppers.
LSU Shreveport's Kyle Blankenship has both the men's and women's basketball teams in postseason contention.
According to a Unifor update sent to workers at Ford's Oakville plant, the final U.S.-market Ford Edge will roll down the line April 26, 2024.
Volvo's EX30 is a technological marvel, but that reliance on software has caused a delay on deliveries.
Barrett-Jackson sold a 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT configured and purchased new by Donald Trump for $1.1 million at its Scottsdale 2024 sale.
You can stream the Super Bowl with Paramount+, catch it on cable or see it on CBS.