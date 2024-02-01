Durham Public Schools hopes to stave off more school closures with Friday meeting

In a Friday afternoon meeting, the Durham Board of Education hopes to resolve salary issues that plunged public schools into chaos this month and stave off further walkouts and school closures.

The issues stem from an accounting error that likely tallies in the tens of millions. Administration proposed balancing the budget by slashing raises promised to 1,300 school staff last year, prompting protests and strikes

Investigations are underway and school officials won’t answer questions about how it happened or when it was uncovered.

The Board of Education meets at 3 p.m. and will hear public comment before exploring options.

To understand what the school board is proposing, let’s go over the basics:

Who pays North Carolina school employees? The state pays the base salary. All state employees received a 4% raise in this year. The county supplements the rest.

What is a step? Pay is organized by grades and steps. Grades group employees according to their job type. Steps represent years of experience. DPS has traditionally awarded one step for each year of relevant experience, regardless where that experience was obtained.

When were the salaries determined? The salary study was presented at the beginning of 2023, recommending raises across the board. In October, HR emailed staff their new salaries. In January, HR emailed revised salaries to about 1,300 classified staff.

What are classified staff? There are a wide range of impacted classified staff, including cafeteria workers, interpreters, custodians, bus mechanics, groundskeepers, exceptional and children’s instructional assistants. Teachers and bus drivers are not affected.

How were the revisions made? The district changed its longstanding policy of awarding steps for experience gained outside the public sector.

A real world example: Picture a plumber who worked 10 years in DPS and 10 years at a private company. Last year, the plumber would have been on Step 19 and making $3,910 a month. In October, the plumber would have been promised a new monthly salary of $5,110. In January, the plumber would have learned that experience gained outside of DPS no longer counted, knocking them from Step 20 to Step 10 and dropping monthly pay to $4,404. (To calculate these figures, we used salary schedules posted online for a lead plumber, a Grade 64 employee.)

The school district’s budget includes state, local and federal tax dollars, but comes out of the county’s budget.

DPS was awarded nearly $188 million this school year, including $10.8 million to award raises.

Budget documents show $4 million was budgeted to cover the raises for classified staff, but the district has acknowledged accounting errors were made, so it’s unclear what the true cost would have been.

School officials haven’t requested any additional money from the county since, according to Nida Allam, chair of the Board of Commissioners.

Instead, administration is presenting on Friday two options they can afford:

Use the salaries emailed to staff in January. These only give classified staff credit for state experience, which would result in 1,300 employees being paid significantly less than they were told in October, but at least 4% more than last school year. Give an across-the-board 11% raise. This throws out the salary study and restores steps for classified staff. The pay bump would include 4% from the state and 7% locally funded. Some employees would receive less than they were told in October and January.

It’s unclear how much these options will cost. The News & Observer has requested details.

School board chair Bettina Umstead did not respond on Thursday.

“Each proposal has implications for our budget and will need to be considered carefully by our Board but will ensure that all classified employees receive a raise from their 2022-2023 salary,” Umstead said in a statement released Tuesday.