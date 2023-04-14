Durham restaurant cited for underage alcohol sale

Apr. 14—A manager at Clark's American Bistro in Durham was charged with prohibited sales of alcohol after state and local officials conducted an alcohol compliance check in that town on Thursday.

Lisa Deltwas, 38, of Hampton, will be arraigned on the charge in 7th Circuit Court in Dover on June 14, according to a news release from Durham police.

The Durham Police Department worked with New Hampshire Liquor Commission's law enforcement division to check all vendors licensed to sell alcohol in Durham on Thursday.

An underage volunteer, trained by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission, attempted to purchase alcohol products at 16 Durham locations, officials said.

Clark's American Bistro on Main Street failed the compliance check, police said, and Deltwas was charged.