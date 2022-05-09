Durham school bus driver avoids shooting in progress, no students injured

The driver of a Durham school bus swerved off the road to avoid the bus — and the students on board — getting hit in the crossfire, police said Monday.

No students were reported injured, Durham Police said, “due to the quick action of the bus driver.”

Police said a shooting call was reported after 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Club Boulevard, at the intersection of Dearborn Drive, in the northeastern part of the city.

When they arrived, witnesses told police that gunfire was exchanged between “two occupied vehicles.” Police have not identified any shooting victims involved in the shooting but found “numerous shell casings” at the site.

A school bus driver, in the area at the time of the shooting, took “evasive action” to avoid the shooting.

Police say the school bus was not the intended target. The bus wasn’t damaged.

The bus was taking students home from City of Medicine Academy and Durham School of the Arts, the Durham Public School district told ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

The bus was transporting 18 students and two adults, ABC11 reported. Another bus was sent to take students home, ABC11 said.

Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middletown said afterward that the city should show the driver “profound gratitude” for their quick thinking.

“The profound gratitude and thanks of our entire city belongs to that DPS bus driver for their bravery and quick responsiveness in protecting the lives of some our youngest and most vulnerable residents,” Middleton told The News & Observer in a text message.

“This scourge of gun violence leaves no person nor ZIP code exempt. This is a challenge we all must face as one city.”

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases. Callers may remain anonymous.

Staff writer Virginia Bridges contributed to this story.