🌱 Durham Schools Foodraiser + Stabbing Near Veterans Hospital

Durham educators and volunteers held a 'foodraiser' to help thousands of students that will be without school lunches that they typically rely on. Turquoise LeJeune Parker has gathered food for students winter and spring breaks for the last several years. This year they were able to gather food for 12 schools, and will feed more than 5,000 students. (CBS17) The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that took place near the city's veteran hospital just after 6:30pm on Saturday. Deputies responded to the intersection of Douglas and Pratt Streets and confirmed they were investigating a stabbing, but did not give further details. (CBS17) Durham's Bethesda Elementary School hosted a free COVID-19 event on Saturday. They offered vaccinations and boosters while featuring music, food, treats, and prizes. The event was co-sponsored by Duke Health, TRY (Together for Resilient Youth), Optum Rx, and Peach Durham (Partnership Effort for the Advancement of Children's Health). (CBS17) Durham police are still attempting to locate Keon Rayquan Beal after he was indicted on several charges. Beal is facing two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in the December 13 shooting south of Durham Freeway. Police are asking anyone with information to his whereabouts come forward. (Darien Times: Possible Paywall)

Virtual Bingo with Durham Parks and Recreation (12:00pm-1:00pm)

African Dance Class at Hayti Heritage Center (6:30pm-8:00pm)

Trivia at Ponysaurus Brewing (6:30pm-8:00pm), Schitt$ Creek Trivia At Chubby's (7:00pm)

Princess Mononoke with Durty Bull Film Club (7:00pm-9:00pm)

Adult Game Night at Justin's (8:00pm-1:00am)

It's National Introverts Week and we all know you introverts would rather be at a library than a mall. Thankfully Durham County has several public libraries for you to enjoy!

The Museum of Life and Science held their 75th Anniversary yesterday morning. (Instagram)

Events:

