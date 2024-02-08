Durham schools superintendent Mubenga resigns after accounting error sparks chaos

Durham Public Schools Superintendent Pascal Mubenga has resigned, less than one month after accounting errors and withdrawn raises threw the district into chaos.

The Board of Education announced the resignation late Wednesday night after a three-hour meeting behind closed doors.

The issues stem from what the district has described as accounting errors made in October when giving raises to classified staff. That includes cafeteria workers, bus mechanics, interpreters, custodians, and instructional assistants for exceptional children.

There have been protests and strikes that resulted in 12 schools closing on Jan. 30 followed by seven different schools closed on Monday as staff called in sick.

Mubenga was hired in late 2017 to lead the district, which serves more than 30,000 students.

Board Chair Bettina Umstead estimated the error would cost the district around $9 million a year beyond what was budgeted.

Finance Director Paul LeSieur also lost his job, resigning at the end of January after a brief suspension.

To keep the district afloat after uncovering the purported mistakes, the administration emailed 1,300 school staff in mid-January, cutting the promised raises by eliminating many of their years of experience.

Mubenga spent more than two decades working in public education in North Carolina, previously serving as superintendent in Franklin County Schools.

“Since his arrival and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, DPS saw enrollment growth for the first time in four years in 2019 and a reduction by half of the number of schools labeled ‘low performing’ by the state,” a 2022 news release stated.

He oversaw the district during the COVID-19 pandemic and led the adoption last year of an ambitious redistricting plan designed to make the district more equitable when it takes effect next school year.

Mubenga’s contract with Durham Public Schools has been extended four times, to 2023, 2025, 2026 and most recently in November through June 30, 2027. His salary is $297,759.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.