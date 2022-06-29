A Durham shooting left a teen dead. Now police are looking for this car.

The Durham Police Department is looking for a car that may have been involved in a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead.

Investigators are seeking a black sedan, possibly a 2009-2014 Acura TL, with black rims, tinted windows and a sunroof.

Around 8:30 p.m. June 14, police responding to a shooting on U.S. 15-501 North near Pickett Road found Jeremiah Dixon shot inside a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dixon was traveling north on the highway when shots were fired from another vehicle, believed to be the black sedan, also traveling north.

Police did not say whether the incident was road rage or if the occupants of the two cars knew each other.

The department is asking anyone who was traveling nearby who may have seen this car, or the shooting, to call Investigator M. Adams at 919-560-4440 extension 29546 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.