Man shot and killed in Durham overnight on Barton Street
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting that appears to be an isolated incident.
Nothing announced that it will reveal its latest Phone 2a on March 5th, but there's a not-great surprise for American fans of the product.
The hashtag movement, called #DignifAI, was born on 4chan, an anonymous online message board that was reportedly also the source of Taylor Swift's explicit AI photos.
The National Transportation Safety Board, a U.S. government agency that investigates crashes, has ordered the Dawn Project organization to stop using its seal after it appeared in a Super Bowl ad that called for consumers to boycott Tesla. The NTSB said in a letter that its seal must be immediately removed from the Dawn Project's website and YouTube page, as well as any further airings of the commercial. NTSB said in a news release that it did not authorize the use of its seal and does not endorse the work of the Dawn Project.
With the waiver wire flush with free agents ready to be picked up, these five players are ready to elevate your fantasy hockey roster.
After acknowledging last week that Meta's X competitor Threads would not actively recommend political content, the company today announced a test of a new trends feature, "topics," where such content could potentially surface anyway. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday that Threads would begin a small test of the feature, initially in the U.S., to help users find "timely topics" that others are discussing on the social network. Today's topics, as the section will be titled, are determined by Meta's AI systems and are based on what people are engaging with on Threads, Meta told TechCrunch.
I stopped using makeup wipes and starting using DHC cleansing oil instead — my skin has never been softer, even in winter.
Cruise has named its first "chief safety officer" as part of the company's effort to rehabilitate itself following an incident — and ensuing controversy — last year that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. Steve Kenner, an autonomous vehicle industry veteran who has held top safety roles at Kodiak, Locomation, Aurora and Uber's now-defunct self-driving division, is filling the newly created role. Kenner will report directly to Cruise president and chief administrative officer Craig Glidden.
A standard car insurance policy may not cover a stolen car, but some optional coverages will.
A Waymo robotaxi was vandalized and then set on fire by a crowd of people Saturday evening in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood. The incident is the latest encounter between driverless vehicles and the public in San Francisco, a city where autonomous vehicle companies have spent years testing the technology on public streets. Instead, the video shows a crowd becoming increasingly riled up and violent once the driverless vehicle becomes surrounded.
To get a home that truly sparkles, you need to think outside the box and focus on things you never even knew you had to.
The Chiefs faced a narrow path to victory that required execution in critical moments and a few breaks to go their way.
Spare your arms and back with this brilliant cordless brush.
The 21-year-old was honored in a ceremony Friday.
Super Bowls are usually won and lost in the margins, and these matchups promise to be impactful.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
The stories you need to start your day: Biden classified docs report, what to expect at the Super Bowl and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Zutobi ranked EVs based on their charging and insurance costs, finding that the Nissan Leaf and Ford Mustang Mach-E were the best.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday in a landmark case concerning the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's primary ballots. Here are the key takeaways from the hearing and what's next.
California’s auto regulator, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), is investigating an incident that occurred on Tuesday, where a driverless Waymo car collided with a cyclist, according to a report by Reuters. San Francisco cops said that the cyclist suffered non-fatal injuries, as per a report by SFGate. Waymo, which is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, said there was only one person in the car, who didn’t suffer injuries.
Under scrutiny from activists -- and parents -- OpenAI has formed a new team to study ways to prevent its AI tools from being misused or abused by kids. In a new job listing on its career page, OpenAI reveals the existence of a Child Safety team, which the company says is working with platform policy, legal and investigations groups within OpenAI as well as outside partners to manage "processes, incidents, and reviews" relating to underage users. The team is currently looking to hire a child safety enforcement specialist, who'll be responsible for applying OpenAI's policies in the context of AI-generated content and working on review processes related to "sensitive" (presumably kid-related) content.