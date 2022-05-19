Durham shootings and violent crime up in 2022. Police report goes to council today.

More people were shot in Durham during the first three months of 2022 than during the same period in 2021, a year that saw a likely record number of people killed in the Bull City, a new police report shows.

Police Chief Patrice Andrews will present her quarterly crime report to the Durham City Council on Thursday afternoon.

It shows 180 shooting incidents through March 31, up from 167 a year ago. A shooting incident is when a firearm is criminally discharged.

A total of 59 people were shot during the first three months of the year, eight of them fatally.

By comparison, 46 people were shot, seven of them fatally, during the first three months of 2019.

Police solved just one homicide during the first quarter of this year.

But while total violent crime was up 8% during the quarter, the 2,081 reported property crimes — vehicle thefts, larcenies and burglaries — were down 8% compared to a year prior, the report shows.

Police struggled to respond quickly enough to high-priority 911 calls, too, with the average response taking 6.07 minutes, slower than the department’s 5.8 minutes goal.

The News & Observer asked to speak with Andrews and Mayor Elaine O’Neal for this story, but neither responded Wednesday afternoon.

Last year a likely record 50 people were killed in Durham, the most homicides since at least 1995 when police began recording the data electronically.

Policing alternatives, Shotspotter

The report comes as the city is launching policing alternatives like sending trained, unarmed responders to certain situations and considering trying out ShotSpotter, a controversial gunshot detection program the City Council has previously rejected.

ShotSpotter places sensors across a city to pick up possible gunshots. The program analyzes the sound, compares it to other gunfire sounds, and sends the results to police, who decide what to do from there.

The company’s director of public safety, Ron Teachman, said the system can quicken response times, which can improve investigations, The N&O reported previously.

Other North Carolina cities use it, including Greensboro, Wilmington and Greenville. New York City, Chicago and Washington D.C. use it as well.