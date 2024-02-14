Durham students might have to make up lost days if school closings persist

Students in Durham Public Schools will not yet have to make up missed days on holidays or during break time to make up for school closings during the district’s budget crisis.

But if sick-outs and staff absences over the ongoing classified workers’ salary dispute continue, they will.

In a news conference Wednesday, Interim Superintendent Catty Moore said most school systems in North Carolina exceed the number of school days required by law, creating a “bank” they can pull from in emergencies.

But that bank will be empty in “one day or less,” depending on a student’s school, some of which closed more than others.

Moore and School Board Chair Bettina Umstead offered few details about how Durham Public Schools will seek to resolve the dispute over higher salaries that were granted to classified staff, then promised only through February.

Asked if DPS would seek emergency cash from Durham County, Umstead said only that commissioners are “eagerly awaiting” a proposal.

“This has been a challenging few weeks,” she said. “It’s extremely difficult, but I know we’ll get through it.”

What’s next for Durham Public Schools?

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15: The Durham Association of Educators meets with the school board. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22: The next scheduled school board meeting.