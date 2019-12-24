Durham Surprises Even Allies With Statement on FBI's Trump Case

WASHINGTON — Whether investigating charges of torture by the CIA, rolling up an organized crime network or prosecuting crooked government officials, John H. Durham, the veteran federal prosecutor named by Attorney General William Barr to investigate the origins of the Russia inquiry, burnished his reputation for impartiality over the years by keeping his mouth closed about his work.

At the height of the Boston mob prosecution that made his name, he not only rebuffed a local newspaper’s interview request, but he also told his office not to release his résumé or photo.

That wall of silence cracked this month when Durham, serving in the most politically charged role of his career, released an extraordinary statement questioning one key element of an overlapping investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz.

Horowitz had found that the FBI acted appropriately in opening the inquiry in 2016 into whether the Trump campaign wittingly or unwittingly helped Russia influence the election in Donald Trump’s favor. In response, Durham, whose report is not expected to be complete for months, released a caveat-laden rebuttal: “Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the inspector general that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.”

The statement seemed to support comments made half an hour earlier by Barr, who assailed what he called “an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign,” based “on the thinnest of suspicions.” Durham’s decision to go public in such a politically polarized environment surprised people who have worked with him. They found it out of character for him to intervene in such a high-profile way in an open case.

“It’s fair to characterize what John did as unusual in terms of his past practice and I don’t know what the rationale was,” said Kevin J. O’Connor, a former U.S. attorney for Connecticut who supervised Durham for several years in the early 2000s. “But I know John well enough to know that he did it because he — not the AG or anyone else — thought he had an obligation to.”

Others have been less willing to give Durham the benefit of the doubt, and it is clear he has placed his reputation for impartiality on the line by accepting this latest assignment.

Durham’s decision to speak out seemed to supply political fuel to Trump, who has repeatedly blasted the Russia inquiry as a “hoax” and a “witch hunt.” At a campaign rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the day after Barr and Durham issued their statements, Trump called FBI agents involved in the Russia inquiry “scum.”

“I look forward to Bull Durham’s report — that’s the one I look forward to,” added Trump, who appointed Durham as the U.S. attorney for Connecticut in 2017.

The inspector general’s report makes no substantive reference to Durham’s investigation. But before the report’s release, Durham got into a sharp dispute with Horowitz’s team over a footnote in a draft of the report that seemed to imply that Durham agreed with all of Horowitz’s conclusions, which he did not, according to people familiar with the matter. The footnote did not appear in the final version of the report.

A former Justice Department investigator who knows both Barr and Durham, a Republican, said that while the men were aware of each other’s professional reputations, they are in no way close. Barr, who was unfamiliar with Durham’s recent work, made quiet inquiries before appointing him to lead the investigation, this person said.

The potential explosiveness of Durham’s mission was further underscored by the disclosure that he was examining the role of John O. Brennan, the former CIA director, in how the intelligence community assessed Russia’s 2016 election interference.

Durham is known in New England’s close-knit law enforcement community for working long days on his cases, and providing sought-after guidance on others’.

Wearing gunmetal-frame glasses and a drooping goatee, he rises early and dresses in the dark, often mismatching his suit jackets and pants. His reputation for discretion, on top of a long record of successful high-profile prosecutions, are among the reasons he has been a go-to person when Washington — under Republicans and Democrats alike — needs someone to handle sensitive tasks.