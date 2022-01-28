Durham woman accused in hit-and-run that killed a man lying in street turns herself in

A 32-year-old woman accused in a fatal hit-and-run in northern Durham earlier this month turned herself in on Friday, Durham police said.

Joshalun Murphy of Durham was charged with felony hit-and-run involving serious injury or death and driving without a license in connection with the incident that left a 28-year-old man dead early on the morning of Jan. 15, the Durham Police Department said in a news release.

Darion Revels, also of Durham, was lying in the southbound lane of Denfield Street near Todd Street just after 4 a.m. when he was struck by a sedan that police later described as an early 2000s dark-colored Honda Civic.

After hitting Revels, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the driver of the Civic fled the area traveling south on Denfield Street, police previously said.

Police also said at the time that the sedan was possibly damaged in the front bumper, and was missing a silver hubcap on the right-hand side in the rear.