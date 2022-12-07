Durham woman arrested for DWI, causing crash that injured children in her car

A Durham woman was arrested and charged Tuesday with a long list of traffic offenses that include driving while impaired and child abuse for crashing her SUV with children in the car.

Durham Police charged Meagan Paulette Jones, 33, for the November crash that happened on the 3300 block of Fayetteville Street, according to a news release.

On Nov. 20 shortly before 6 p.m., Jones crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic in her 2002 Chevy Trailblazer SUV and struck a 2013 Toyota Camry head-on.

Jones had four children with her in the car at the time of the crash, two of which were hospitalized with serious injuries. Jones and two of the other juvenile passengers were transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

Police did not say whether the passengers were her children.

The Camry’s driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Jones is charged with: driving while impaired, three felony counts of serious injury by vehicle, four counts of felony child abuse, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane control, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, driving left of center, child safety seat violations, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while license revoked and driving without a seatbelt.

She was taken to Durham County jail where she received a $50,000 bond.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Investigator J.T. Rose with the Durham Police Department Traffic and Crash Team at 919-560-4935, ext. 29409.