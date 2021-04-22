Durham woman charged in fatal stabbing of boyfriend

A 22-year-old woman is behind bars on Wednesday after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death overnight, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office.

Video Transcript

- New tonight, a Triangle woman charged with murdering her boyfriend. Authorities say she stabbed him while they were driving. The Wake County sheriff's office says it all played out overnight along New Light and Ghoston Roads right near Falls Lake. The couple in the car when investigators say Morgan Gullie of Durham stabbed Abraham Markham. He later died from his injuries. Gullie will be taken to the Wake County detention center for processing.

