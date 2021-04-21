Durham woman charged with murder for fatally stabbing boyfriend, Wake sheriff says

Charlie Innis
·1 min read

A Durham woman was charged with murder Wednesday after police say a man she had stabbed died, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Morgan Gullie, 22, and Abraham Markham, both of Durham, were driving down New Light and Ghoston roads early Wednesday morning when they got into a physical fight and Gullie stabbed Markham, according to a news release.

Markham, whose age was unavailable, later died from his injuries.

The two had been in a “dating relationship” at the time, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about the stabbing around 2 a.m. Wednesday, on the 1700 block of Fletcher’s Chapel Road.

Gullie initially told investigators that Markham was injured during an encounter in the parking lot of a restaurant near Durham and Creedmoor Roads, a release said. She later recanted her statement, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators charged Gullie with murder after interviewing witnesses and she would be taken to the Wake County Detention Center for booking, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutors' challenge in Capitol riot probe: The Oath Keeper who didn't go inside

    The Justice Department faces challenges in seeking to prosecute Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes because he stayed outside the building.

  • 4-year-old girl shot while sleeping in pre-dawn, drive-by in Wake County

    At least eight shots were fired into a home where the child was in a front bedroom, Sheriff Gerald Baker said.

  • Human remains found during search for Amish woman missing for 10 months

    18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos was last seen on June 21, 2020, walking home from church.

  • Post Office scandal: What the Horizon saga is all about

    The background to the case of sub-postmasters whose convictions were based on evidence from faulty IT.

  • Chauvin prosecutor: 'I was never convinced we were going to win'

    "Particularly when the victim is a person of color, it's just rare that there's any accountability," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told 60 Minutes for a report airing Sunday.

  • She’ll make history as a ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host. Answer: Who is Robin Roberts?

    "Excuse me while I cry," one fan wrote.

  • Killer Cases: The Farmer's Wife

    When Shirley Carter was found murdered in her farmhouse kitchen, her abusive husband Bill became a prime suspect. However, Bill pointed his finger at his son Jason.

  • Civil-rights lawyers file federal suit against DeSantis over newly signed ‘riot bill’

    Civil-rights attorneys are challenging a new set of state laws that establish a crime of “mob intimidation” and enhance penalties for riot-related violence and looting, arguing in a federal lawsuit that the measures unconstitutionally “seek to arrest the peaceful expression of free speech.”

  • Mom kicks kids out to host a party and attacks them when they return, Michigan cops say

    She’s facing child abuse charges.

  • Capitol riot suspect arrested after FBI use face recognition on girlfriend’s Instagram

    Authorities allege Stephen Chase Randolph assaulted a Capitol police officer

  • 12 Classic Oscar-Winning Performances That Still Hold Up (Photos)

    Every year the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences gets together to single out the best movies, performances and craftsmanship, and sometimes they actually get it right. Sure, sometimes it goes the other way, but throughout the history of the Oscars, there are many excellent examples of actors who gave astounding performances for the ages. The types of roles may change, and the acting styles may evolve, but these Oscar-winning actors of yesteryear absolutely deserved their gold statues and remain some of the gold standards for screen acting. Norma Shearer, “The Divorcee” (1930) Norma Shearer gives an astoundingly multifaceted performance in Robert Z. Leonard’s “The Divorcee,” as a woman whose husband is unfaithful and decides turnabout is fair play, only to see her role in polite society shift dramatically. What could have been a tawdry and finger-wagging cautionary tale lights up because Shearer explores all the emotional complexity of her struggle to navigate sexist double standards while keeping her dignity intact. Wallace Beery, “The Champ” (1931) One of the great tear-jerkers, to this day, “The Champ” stars Wallace Beery as a down-on-his-luck boxer who can’t seem to do anything right, but whose son thinks he can do no wrong. His young co-star Jackie Cooper gets the film’s biggest scene — a climax that would make anyone with a soul choke up — but he’s led there by Beery, playing a character who’s only just barely aware that he’s not a good father, no matter how much he tries to be. Greer Garson & Teresa Wright, “Mrs. Miniver” (1942) Winston Churchill allegedly said William Wyler’s “Mrs. Miniver” was more invaluable to the war effort than — depending on who’s sharing the anecdote — a flotilla of destroyers/battleships/etc. It’s a harrowing drama about British life during the Blitz, anchored by an astounding performance by Greer Garson as a wife and mother struggling to maintain some sense of normalcy during fearful times, and brought crashing to reality by Teresa Wright’s incredible, tragic supporting turn as Garson’s daughter-in-law, the other “Mrs. Miniver.” Harold Russell, “The Best Years of Our Lives” (1946) Harold Russell won two Academy Awards for his unforgettable performance in “The Best Years of Our Lives,” William Wyler’s sprawling drama about U.S. soldiers reacclimatizing to everyday life after World War II. Russell plays Petty Officer 2nd Class Homer Parrish, who lost both his hands in the war, just like Russell himself. It’s a remarkably nuanced and sensitive performance, despite Russell’s lack of on-camera experience, which confronts the often contradictory emotions of a man who wants to get on with his life as though nothing happened, while simultaneously resenting his family for following his lead. For his inspirational turn, Russell not only won Best Supporting Actor but also earned a special honorary Oscar for inspiring his fellow veterans. George Sanders, “All About Eve” (1950) Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s backstage drama “All About Eve” has one of the finest acting ensembles ever assembled, and earned a record-setting 14 Oscar nominations, including a whopping five Academy Award nominations just for its cast. Somehow only George Sanders won, but his slithering performance as morally corrupt theater critic Addison DeWitt is undeniably one for the ages. Sanders’ air of superiority is suffocating and dangerous, and watching him manipulate one of the most manipulative characters in film history is simultaneously poetic and terrifying. Audrey Hepburn, “Roman Holiday” (1953) Audrey Hepburn’s star-making role in “Roman Holiday” could have been a whimsical one-off, but Hepburn infuses this delightful romantic comedy with infectious enthusiasm and absolute sincerity. And, of course, perfect comic timing. As a princess who plays hooky to enjoy life as a normal person, and winds up romancing a newspaper reporter who’s only trying to get the tabloid scoop, Hepburn lets the audience experience a day of non-stop exhilaration while never losing sight of the melancholy fact that all these wonderful moments have to end. Marlon Brando & Eva Marie Saint, “On the Waterfront” (1954) Elia Kazan’s “On the Waterfront” is often described as a turning point in motion-picture acting, in which performances began to turn inward and convey new levels of complexity. Watching it today, the film still feels fresh and exciting, as Oscar-winners Marlon Brando and Eva Marie Saint are in the process of drawing the blueprints for generations of performers to follow. As a dockworker swept into a life of corruption, in more ways than one, Brando practically overflows with inner conflict, and only finds something resembling solace in his relationship with the sister of a man he unwittingly got killed. The moral and ethical layers of “On the Waterfront” are made stickier by their parallels to Kazan’s own history, but Brando and Saint are fully realized, distinct characters whose journey has value whether you know Kazan named names or not. Sir Alec Guinness, “The Bridge on the River Kwai” (1957) The madness of war never had an avatar more exquisite than Lieutenant Colonel Nicholson, who confuses pride for victory and nearly loses World War II in the process. A prisoner of war, he lets himself be tortured on a matter of principle — a self-serving principle, one that excludes him and his officers from manual labor — and is so impossibly stubborn he psychologically hobbles his captors. And then, just to prove his British greatness once and for all, he decides to build the finest bridge ever built — for the enemy. Guinness understands the absolute self-righteousness necessary to justify Nicholson’s monomania, and the absolute extremes that are necessary to wrestle him back into the real world. Gregory Peck, “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962) The most incredible part of Gregory Peck’s iconic performance as attorney Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird” isn’t his unflappable dignity; it’s how little he actually has to work with. Robert Mulligan’s impressive adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic novel tells the story from the perspective of Finch’s children, who are not privy to Finch’s greatest doubts and fears as he defends a black man falsely accused of rape in Alabama in the 1930s. The nuances of Peck’s performance emerge in brief flashes of emotional reflex, which he repeatedly stifles in order to do the right thing and be the best father possible. His performance looks like it’s built on big moments and iconic speeches, but the foundation is in the fleeting moments of vulnerability. Barbra Streisand, “Funny Girl” (1968) Barbra Streisand’s motion picture debut is a dazzler, with a portrayal of stage icon Fanny Brice that makes a convincing argument that Streisand is Brice’s successor. Vaudevillian humor and stunning musical numbers would be impressive enough on their own, but Streisand includes all the insecurity we need to make this larger-than-life character feel like someone we know, love, and want to see succeed. It’s a grand performance about a grand performer, and Streisand absolutely explodes on-screen as she claims Hollywood for her own. Read original story 12 Classic Oscar-Winning Performances That Still Hold Up (Photos) At TheWrap

  • DA: No charges against officer in Tennessee school shooting

    The police officer who shot and killed a student in a Tennessee high school will not face criminal charges, a district attorney announced Wednesday. Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said she determined the shooting of 17-year-old Anthony J. Thompson Jr. by Knoxville police Officer Jonathon Clabough was “justifiable” under Tennessee’s self-defense law. Allen added that she wouldn't press any other charges against the three other officers present at the time of the April 12 shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in the East Tennessee city.

  • Larsa Pippen Says 'Some Truths in Life Are Hard to Accept' After Ex Scottie's Son Antron Dies

    Larsa Pippen is estranged from husband Scottie Pippen, with whom she shares four children

  • Judge rejects US bid to send refugee to Iraq in terror case

    A federal judge in California refused Wednesday to allow the extradition to Iraq of a man accused of committing a killing for the Islamic State, saying cellphone evidence shows he was in Turkey at the time of the slaying. The U.S. Justice Department has tried since 2018 to return Omar Abdulsattar Ameen to Iraq under a treaty with that nation. Five months later, Ameen traveled to the United States to be resettled as a refugee.

  • Guilty: Timeline of George Floyd's death and Derek Chauvin trial

    After a 15-day trial, a jury finds former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd. As the world absorbs the news, Yahoo Finance looks back at the timeline of the case: from the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, to the international protests, to the arrest of Derek Chauvin, the trial, and the final verdicts: guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

  • A New Jersey town is reviewing its bicycle license rules after a video captured cops handcuffing a Black teen and seizing bikes from him and his friends

    Video shared on YouTube last week showed police officers confiscating bikes from four teenagers and putting one of the teens in handcuffs.

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • People are climbing over Trump’s border wall with $5 ladders, report says

    ‘Unlike the wall, these ladders are functional,’ a Texas activist tells Texas Monthly

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for calling BLM greatest terrorist risk to US

    ‘It’s actually white supremacist extremists,’ says Star Trek actor George Takei