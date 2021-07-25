Durham woman shot overnight was inside her bedroom, reports say

A woman shot overnight in Durham was inside of her home when she was struck by gunfire, multiple news outlets reported Sunday.

Authorities told CBS 17 that a woman lying in bed early Sunday morning was hit when multiple shots were fired into her home. A neighbor told WRAL that a window with visible bullet holes led to the bedroom.

Lt. A.C. Rogers of the Durham Police Department confirmed to The News & Observer that a shooting had taken place overnight in the 600 block of Hickory Street.

He said a woman had been taken the hospital for treatment of her injuries, and no suspects have been identified, he said.

Rogers declined to comment on whether the woman was in her home when the shooting occurred. He said he was unable to say whether the shooting was targeted.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Those who provide tips that lead to arrests can earn cash rewards and do not have to identify themselves.